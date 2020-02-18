Drew Carey reacts to ex-fiancée Amie Harwick's death

Comedian Drew Carey has reacted to the death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, saying that he was “lucky” to have her in his life.

Taking to Twitter, The Price is Right host posted an adorable photo of him with Harwick amidst a Christmas set-up, sitting on the throne beside a Christmas tree, surrounded by animated polar bears.

Carey wrote: "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,".

Amie Harwick allegedly died after falling from a third floor balcony.



Harwick was found unconscious on the ground at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday after officers responded to a report of a “woman screaming” in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Harwick’s roommate met police in the street and told them she was being assaulted. Harwick was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, the statement said.

Officers found evidence of a struggle and forced entry into Harwick’s home, according to the statement.

Her former boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Playa Del Rey on suspicion of murder, the statement said.