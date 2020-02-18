Kim Kardashian takes over TikTok with adorable video alongside daughter North West

Kim Kardashian has featured in an adorable TikTok video with daughter North West and we bet it is the best thing you will see on the internet today.

The video was shared by the reality star on Instagram on Monday wherein the mother-daughter can be seen having a great time dancing to Bomba Estereo’s To My Love.

Kim captioned the video, “Tik Tok.”

Check it out here

Revealing exclusive details about the TikTok account to Entertainment Tonight, Kim shared, “North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts.”



She added, “She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."

"I might post one soon," Kim teased with a smile.