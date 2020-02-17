Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Dr Amie Harwick murdered by ex-boyfriend: police

Hollywood's acclaimed therapist and ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, Dr. Amie Harwick, slumped from her balcony to death after which her ex-boyfriend was arrested under suspicion of the murder.

According to Lon Angeles Police Department, the family therapist was found unconscious below a third-floor balcony at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, and passed away while she was being rushed to the hospital.

In the wee hours of Saturday, the police department got a call from a screaming woman who reportedly lived in the same neighborhood as Harwick. According to the reports, Harwick's roommate managed to escape from the apartment by jumping over a wall and then going to their neighbors to call the police to inform them that her ex-boyfriend was assaulting Harwick.

“When officers went to make entry, they found the victim on the ground beneath a third story balcony," claimed the LAPD statement. "The victim was gravely injured. She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall."

Reaching at the spot, police found the 38-year-old therapist severely injured owing to the fall from the balcony, soon after which she died.

Gareth Pursehouse, Amie’s ex-boyfriend is arrested after being charged for the murder. The two had recently started dating but Harwick filed a restraining order after their split which expired two weeks ago.