Disha Patani turns out to be a Marvel fans as she unveils her favourite Avengers

Bollywood star Disha Patani is one actor in the industry who has swiftly surged to the top within no time.

However, at times the 27-year-old Bharat star herself turns from an icon to a fan girl as well as she was recently seen expressing her love for Marvel.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked a number of things but what caught the eye of all Marvel buffs was one question asking who Disha’s favourite Avenger was.

“Hulk and Ironman,” responded Disha to an eager fan, and unquestionably hordes of fans can give a nod of approval to her second choice for sure.

On the other hand, the star also received a number of questions about her career and her upcoming ventures as well.

“I look forward to doing an action film someday! Overall , I love experimenting with my roles and looking forward to play some interesting characters,” she said.



