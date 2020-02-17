Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and 'Coolie No 1' team headed to Goa to wrap up film

Varun Dhawan is all set to reunite with David Dhawan for the upcoming film Coolie No 1 which comes as a remake of the 90's hit with the same name starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

As per the recent reports, the cast is now headed to Goa to resume the shooting of the movie before calling it a wrap. The lead actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will reportedly shoot a romantic song at different locations of the coastal city as well.

"Sara’s character is from Goa, so, we will also be filming some important scenes which are integral to the narrative, along with some lighter moments featuring Jaaved,” a source reported to Mumbai Mirror.

Speaking of the romantic song which is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the source further stated, "The idea is to make the most of the beach locations and churches in the picture-perfect state."

The film will also feature a remake version of the famed song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. Taking about the song, the director of the film David Dhawan stated, "It’s an important song; it has heart. But times have changed, so I’m going to picturise it very differently."

The film started rolling on floors last year in August. The major parts of the film have been shot in Bangkok and Mumbai. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.