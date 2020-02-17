Kartik Aaryan recalls struggles before he found Bollywood fame

Kartik Aaryan is on his way to becoming the most sought-after actors of B-Town with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety surging him to the top.

Kartik Aaryan

Since then Kartik has been making his way into the hearts of fans with his dapper looks and stellar acting, but the path to fame was not a bed of roses for the star.

The Luka Chuppi actor recently revealed in an interview that he has had a fair share of struggles in getting his first break into the industry and how he had to keep his parents from finding out about his dream of becoming an actor until he signed his very first movie.

“It was much later when I got Pyaar Ka Punchnama that I called my mother and told her that I want to become an actor. Parents are right because how many actors do you see working professionally? Very few. It is all the more difficult for outsiders, so parents don’t take film industry as a mainstream job. But my parents do now,” stated Kartik.

Reminiscing about his acting journey, he further said: “I am real and I do what is real. I never try to be what I am not and have always said what I believed in. Audiences have seen my struggle that I have gone through and I am one of them. I have not changed as a person.”

On the front work, Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal hit cinema screens on February 14 and has become the biggest opener for the heartthrob as it has collected over INR 12 crore on the first day of its release.