Saif Ali Khan feels it 'wrong to get into a situation which might divide people' from now on

Saif Ali Khan just recently made it out of the woods by a hair, after a comment regarding India and its identity, before British occupation, left him hanging on the edge of criticism.

Recently, the Bollywood star sat down for an interview with Hindustan Times where he shared his side of the story regarding his comment and the backlash it acquired.

Saif began by stating, “There are a lot of questions that one gets asked, that you have to answer over a long conversation, about history and politics.”

After a moment of contemplation, the star went onto say, “But, I’ve also learnt that (with) a lot of these questions, the answers tend to divide people — either they agree or disagree — which isn’t really our job.”

“My job is to unite people, and I do that with the kind of films I do. So, I think it’s wrong to get into a situation which might divide people.”

Concluding his comment, Saif said, “So, from now on, I’d like to stay away from such conversations, and focus more on the positive things of my profession that’s bringing the country together.”