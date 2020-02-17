Six dead, dozens hospitalised after inhaling 'poisonous gas' in Karachi

At least six people were killed and dozens hospitalised after being exposed to 'poisonous gas' in Karachi’s Kemari area on Sunday.

According to police, the victims have been shifted to the hospital and cause of the sad incident is yet to be ascertained.



Those hospitalised had complained of respiratory problems, police added, noting that the real cause could not be ascertained. However, it was suspected that the leakage — as gas — occurred during offloading chemicals from a cargo ship anchored at Keamari Jetty.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the notice of the incident and summoned a report from the authorities.



Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the port authorities to investigate the incident. However, the minister said that the incident did not occur in the port premises.

"I have just requested Pakistan Navy to dispatch their Nuclear Bilological Chemical Damage (NBCD) team to investigate the source of the incident of poisonous gas in Kemari area and take remedial measures,” he said in a series of tweets.

In an earlier tweets , the minister had directed KPT to investigate & establish facts.



