Filmfare Awards: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt shake a leg after 'Gully Boy' wins big

Bollywood's blockbuster hit film Gully Boy soared through the skies once again as it dominated all through Bollywood’s glitzy Filmfare gala.

The Zoya Akhtar-directorial after clocking in a year since its release bagged a total of 13 accolades at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday.

Both the lead stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actress and Best Actor trophies respectively for their stellar performances in the film, while Zoya Akhtar too got her hands on the Best Director title.

Following the massive triumph for the film’s cast and crew, pictures and videos from the night have been making rounds on the internet, making fans gush as the stars celebrated their wins.

In one of the videos shared by the Raazi actor, the key stars were seen shaking a leg to the film’s hit track Apna Time Aaega.

“A humble bunch! *drops mic walks away*”, Alia captioned the video where she along with Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Zoya Akhtar had been grooving to the song.







