Alaya F opens up on fame calling it 'temporary' in the longer run

Alaya F has crafted her name in the hearts of fans with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. She recently sat down for an interview with a news agency, where she spoke at length about the industry at large and provided some nuggets of wisdom for those who wish to enter into the industry.

Alaya revealed that she strives for only her 100 percent and aims to give her all to her work. During a conversation with PTI, she was quoted saying, "I believe it is important to focus on your work and everything else will fall into place. All of us are so different that any one of us is not trampling on anyone else's face."

"We all have room to be great and shine," the star revealed with enthusiasm and grit."

Alaya F revealed that she had decided upon her life’s calling since a tender age. She stated, "Ever since I decided to act and went to acting school, I feel things have been falling in place. Everything that's been happening has been very surreal and overwhelming, but still it all felt so right and natural. Everything is taking it's course and in the best way."

Even though she grew up in a privileged home, Alaya says she is prepared to not let this new-found fame get to her head.

"I've grown up in the industry and during my time here I've realized that the fame is temporary and that keeps me grounded. And apart from that, just surrounding myself with right kind of people and going to work everyday is what is necessary,” the star concluded by saying.



