Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turning towards a healthier lifestyle after Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slowly began chipping away at making a new and personalized lifestyle for themselves after a rather rocky departure from the royal life.

One of their biggest changes involves a shift towards more health conscious choices regarding food, and their 9-month-old son Archie is well on the ride alongside them.

With 2019’s controversial aura behind them, the couple seem to be making some much needed changes for themselves in regards to their lifestyle. They aim to provide a “normal life” for their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry seems to be "really taking to the West Coast lifestyle." A source close to the former Suits star reveals, "Meghan has always been very health-conscious. Her healthy habits are rubbing off on Harry too.”

Prince Harry has also taken to a more plant-based diet as part of his daily meals, this happened as far back as in 2016 when the pair initially began dating.

An Entertainment Tonight source revealed that the Duke has also taken a keen interest in cooking in recent weeks. They have made sure to incorporate nature into the very fiber of their lives, "Being able to hike with friends, Archie, and their dogs in Canada is a simple pleasure that they love," the source stated. "Their time on Vancouver Island over the holidays helped to confirm that they were making the right decision to step down from royal responsibilities."

A royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl also explained, "Meghan is a complete fitness fanatic. She loves to run laps around Kensington Gardens, which is just outside Kensington Palace ... and she loves her yoga. In fact, she starts most mornings with a yoga ritual and that's rubbed off on Prince Harry."

"One of the things I was told by a friend of [Harry] is that he's also getting into yoga. He likes to start his day with a green juice now, just like Meghan, and his friends all find this very amusing that he's turned into a bit of a fitness fanatic himself," she added.

"You'll often see him visiting the gym and he's given up his beloved Marlboro Lights, or at least he's smoking less and he's drinking less. So Meghan and her green L.A. lifestyle, I think, have really rubbed off on the Prince, and for the better."