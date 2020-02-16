Boney Kapoor says its 'unfair' to expect Janhvi's debut film to have Sridevi's 'skill'

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut had been one of the most anticipated releases in all of Bollywood, given her mother, Sridevi's legacy. Janhvi made her debut back in 2018 with the film Dhadak, and since then has nestled herself into the heart of fans all around the world.

Recently her father Boney Kapoor sat for a candid interview which revolved mainly around his four children, Khushi, Anushula, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor.

According to a report by IANS, Boney shared his views on Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak and candidly showcased his disappointment within the industry for comparing his daughter’s debut, with the work of his late wife, and veteran, Sridevi.

When asked about critic opinions, and how he reacted towards the blatant comparison between his daughter and wife, Boney did not hold back. He revealed, "It was unfair to expect Janhvi to have the acting skill of Sridevi in her debut film.”

Boney concluded by saying, “I think Jan was impressive in Dhadak, and given what she went through during the shooting of the film (referring to the sudden demise of Sridevi within the middle of filming), I give her credit that she finished the film and stayed strong during that time."



