Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 calls Eminem superhero

Rapper Royce Da 5’9 recently showered praises on Eminem, calling Slim Shady a superhero.



The remarks came days after Eminem took the world by surprise with his performance at 92nd Academy Awards .

The Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 said in his latest interview that he considered Eminem a ‘superhero’ and that studio time with the iconic hip hop star was easy as he didn’t have to do much work.

Royce was answering questions about his collaborations with Shady Records label mates. The acclaimed lyricist, who has a personal and professional working relationship with the Godzilla hit maker, said he didn’t have to work a lot when he and Eminem worked together.

“I don’t know if I prefer one over the other. They are dope in different ways, they are fine. Slaughterhouse – I got to do a little more work, when I’m working with Marshall I don’t have to do as much work,” he said. “There is more of us, there is other rappers, more than just one other rapper, and Em even not a rapper no more. Eminem is not a rapper, he’s like a superhero.”

Eminem, who released his 11th studio album Music To Be Murdered By (MTBMB) on January 17, became the first male artist to have 10 consecutive studio albums debut at no.1 on the charts. MTBMB released to mixed reviews, with critics hailing the 47-year-old rapper for demonstrating exemplary skills on the mic but not being able to pull off commercial hits as he once used to in the early 2000s.