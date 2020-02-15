Caroline Fleck found dead in London apartment

Caroline Fleck, popular Radio and TV presenter, has died at the age of 40, UK media reported on Saturday.

According to reports, she was found dead in her East London apartment on Saturday, a day after her boyfriend Lewis Burton made contact with her on Instagram despite a court ban.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time,” read a statement from the former Love Island presenter.

She was forced to step down from her role as host of Love Island after she was accused of assaulting Burton in Islington, north London on December 12. Fleck had denied the charges and was determined to prove she was innocent.

After she had to step down as host of Love Island, her close friend Laura Whitmore took over the role for the winter version of the show, which is currently airing on ITV2.

Burton, a former tennis player, was on a skiing trip with friends when he got to know about the terrible news. He is reportedly travelling back to the UK.

Burton denied prosecution by reaching out to Fleck on Instagram, posting a picture of the two together with the caption: "Happy valentines [red love heart] Love you [kissing emoji]".

Caroline’s death has left her parents Christine and Ian, brother Paul and sisters Elizabeth and Jody heartbroken.

Fleck had also hosted Big Brother's Big Mouth, Gladiators in 2009 and also appeared as an actress in Bo' Selecta!

She used to date Prince Harry.