Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Sara Ali Khan reacts to 'Love Aaj Kal 2030' poster featuring Ranveer and Kartik's PDA

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 15, 2020

Kartik Aaryan on Saturday  made a funny   announcement  regarding  next sequel of his recently released film "Love Aaj Kal". 

The announcement also accompanied a poster for "Love Aaj Kal 2020" featuring Kartik and Ranveer Singh.

The poster replaced Sara Ali Khan with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh with a caption that read: "Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030 With @ranveersingh".

As soon Kartik's Insta post caught the attention of Sara, the daughter of Bollywood's Chote Nawab dropped a witty comment suggesting that she felt ditched by her rumored boyfriend.

"That was a quick replacement," she quipped in the comment section.

It was none other than Ranveer who had set Sara Ali Khan up with Kartik Aaryan. 

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, "Love Aaj Kal" hit the cinemas across India on Friday.



