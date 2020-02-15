close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Shahid Afridi asks fans to suggest names for his newborn daughter

Sat, Feb 15, 2020

KARACHI:Former Pakistani captain  Shahid Afridi on Saturday  reached out to his fans, asking them to suggest potential names for his newborn baby girl,  and promising to give the follower with the best suggestion "a prize". 

Taking to Twitter, the swashbuckling all-rounder stated: "This one’s for my fans:"

On Friday, Afridi broke the news of his fifth daughter's birth via an Instagram post featuring a picture of himself with all of his daughters.

"Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me....already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th," he captioned the picture," he wrote. 



