Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s nicknames for one other is the cutest thing you will read today

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the cutest of nicknames for each other that are sure to make you swoon.

As revealed in a new report in People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex simply call one another 'M' and 'H.'

The publication quoted a source as saying that the two are deeply in love with each other, just like they were when they tied the knot.

It's also worth noting that Meghan previously referred to Harry as 'H' during the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"They are besotted and very sweet with each other,” revealed the source.

Meanwhile, an insider also told People, "Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents."