Justin Bieber reveals he has a long way to go in 'building trust' with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber recently bore his heart out related to his marriage with Hailey during a recent interview ahead of the release of his new album Changes.

During the course of the interview with Apple Music's Beats, Justin stated, "I'm freaking married now, I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I'm really honored to be her husband."

The singer melted the hearts of fans when he revealed that the album Changes is a love letter to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The inspiration for this album came to him during the initial days of their time together as newlyweds.

Justin revealed, "I want to continue to write about what it looks like to be…This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it's so fresh," he continued. "There's so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation."

The Canadian singer concluded by admitting that his four-year hiatus stemmed from a place of fear, however, ever since he met his wife he found a deep rooted sense of happiness around her. The star admits that he is "looking forward to continuing to build and make music that's going to reflect that."