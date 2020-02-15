close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
February 15, 2020

Justin Bieber reveals he has a long way to go in 'building trust' with Hailey Baldwin

Hollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 15, 2020
Justin Bieber reveals he has a long way to go to 'building trust, and foundation' with Hailey Baldwin. Photo: Forbes

Justin Bieber recently bore his heart out related to his marriage with Hailey during a recent interview ahead of the release of his new album Changes.

During the course of the interview with Apple Music's Beats, Justin stated, "I'm freaking married now, I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I'm really honored to be her husband." 

The singer melted the hearts of fans when he revealed that the album Changes    is a love letter to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The inspiration for this album came to him during the initial days of their time together as newlyweds. 

Justin revealed, "I want to continue to write about what it looks like to be…This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it's so fresh," he continued. "There's so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation."

The Canadian singer concluded by admitting that his four-year hiatus stemmed from a place of fear, however, ever since he met his wife he found a deep rooted sense of happiness around her. The star admits that he is "looking forward to continuing to build and make music that's going to reflect that."

Latest News

More From Hollywood