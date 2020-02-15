Alia Bhatt marks one year since 'Gully Boy' with BTS photos

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy even a year after it release is regarded as one of Bollywood's game-changers that drew ample applause for the cast and crew of the venture.

And as the Zoya Akhtar-directorial completes a year since its release the star cast has been taking a look back at the filming process and all that went down behind the scenes of the mega-hit.

Female lead of the film, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen BTS pictures on the first anniversary of the movie. Along with multiple pictures giving glimpses of the shooting process, Alia added the caption: "One year ago”, accompanied by a heart emoticon.

In the first two pictures Alia could be seen wearing spectacles, engaged in some serious thoughts. The third picture shows the director Zoya Akhter beaming while one of the pictures is of Ranveer Singh candidly posing alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The last picture also features Ranveer Singh standing in a studio room.



Earlier Ranveer Singh had put up a video of wifey Deepika Padukone delightfully chanting the famous song from the film Apna Time Ayega.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to his Instagram to share some candid BTS pictures. He put up the pictures with a heartwarming caption, “Ek saal mein sirf meri hi nahi, bohoton ki Zindagi badal di.”









