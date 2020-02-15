Ananya Pandey reveals who her Valentine was and its not who you're thinking

Ananya Pandey from her fashion statement to her breathtaking looks, has always managed to win the heart of fans.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh recently took to her Instagram handle to put up a picture of her adorable Valentine and the lovable picture has been winning the internet.

Ananya shared a boomerang video of herself with her pet dog Astro on her Instagram Story. In the video Astro can be seen affectionately licking Ananya’s face. The video was captioned as: “Unconditional love from my forever Valentine Astrooo”.

In another story, Ananya shared another part of her Valentine’s Day. Putting up a picture of her black coffee, the actor wrote, "Hottest and steamiest valentine".

On the front work Ananya will next be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khattar for the movie Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the movie is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.