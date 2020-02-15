Rani Mukherji's spot-on advice for Saif Ali Khan when he started dating Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most sought-after couples of B-town without any doubt. The duo always set the bar high with their endearing tale of love.

Recently, the Laal Kaptaan actor was the guest of Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want during which the couple had a very casual and candid talk as they shared stories from their dating period and spilled secrets about their successful marriage.

During the interview the Jawaani Jaaneman actor was inquired about his notion of "gender defined roles", to which he called to mind the dating tip his co-star Rani Mukherji gave him when he had just started dating Kareena.

Saif stated, “I remember Rani Mukherji told me once when we had just started dating... you and I. Because I don't think I had ever been out with a working actress before, she said: 'Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man.' I know what she meant. She meant, 'Don't get into the gender of it. Treat it like you got two heroes in the house. And then you'll have no problems'. And I think she's right."

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor seemed to agree to the advice as well. She replied: "That’s a very cool thing to say!"

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji are set to reunite on the silver screens for the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film will also be starring Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.