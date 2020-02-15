Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh, calling him 'Cleopatra'

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were on a romantic getaway to an unknown destination on Valentine's Day.

During the whole trip, the lovebirds were completely indulged in PDA with loved-up social media posts making fans gush all over their endearing chemistry.

Earlier Ranveer shared a throwback picture of his ladylove on the account of Valentine’s Day and now Deepika has also jumped on the bandwagon but with a hilarious post poking fun at her husband in the most adorable way.

The Chappaak actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of Ranveer’s spa session. In the picture the Gully Boy actor could be seen lying peacefully with a facial mask on his face and eyes closed.

Deepika called Ranveer ‘Cleopatra’ in the caption, saying: “In other news, Cleopatra is very busy as you can see... @ranveersingh.”

Responding to the Deepika’s hilarious post, Ranveer replied: “Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh ... tum ho.”



On the work front, the celebrity couple will be sharing space in Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 in which Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife.