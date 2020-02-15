Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ collects over 12 crore on opening day

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal has collected INR 12.40 crore on the first day of its release.



The film has become the biggest opener of Kartik Aaryan so far.

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal, the sequel of his 2009 film of the same title, hit the cinemas on February 14.

The Simmba actress and Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram and shared the box office collection of the opening day with the fans.



Kartik wrote, “Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki Biggest Opener (the biggest opener of your boy so far)”

He thanked fans for their love. “Thank you for all the love”.



Sara Ali Khan also thanked her fans.



