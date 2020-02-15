Vicky Kaushal opens up about his phobia of ghosts and water

Vicky Kaushal sat down for an interview, with the release of his films closer than ever, wherein he ended up sharing various spooky experiences he faced on set.

According to a report by IANS, Vicky was quoted saying, "Once, during the shoot, a ladder was almost falling over me and suddenly stopped when it was just three inches away. I had a feeling that maybe there is someone on the set who is feeling disturbed due to us. So I silently requested, we are making your biopic, please let it happen smoothly. But nothing serious has happened with me as in no spooky experiences.”

The actor revealed that part of the reason he got spooked from that experience was because he easily gets scared, especially when he is watching horror films alone.

He stated, "I watch horror films very rarely. Maybe once a year I get the feeling that okay now I am grown up and I can watch a horror film. I feel really scared while watching horror films. I have watched a few in English such as Conjuring, Paranormal Activity and Annabelle. I prefer watching horror films with a set of friends, especially the ones who are even more scared than me. That gives me a little courage."

However, despite his fear, he ended up mustering up enough courage to shoot for one, "I was okay with shooting a horror film because I knew the moment there would be a cut, I would sit sip tea with the ghost. So, I could manage that.”

Another phobia that he experiences is an excessive fear of water, however, that fear slightly reduced as he was shooting for this film. Vicky reiterated, "Till before this film, I had a phobia of water which has reduced quite a bit after shooting this. I swam underwater in a 25ft deep swimming pool and I enjoyed it. But the day I can perform a Scooba diving at night, not in a swimming pool but in a sea, only that day I feel I will successfully overcome my fear of water."