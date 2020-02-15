Carrie Underwood's son guesses her age and the answer will leaving you curling up in laughter

Carrie Underwood, American singer and songwriter is the mother to a beautiful four-year-old boy, Isaiah Fish. Recently, her son was asked to guess his mother’s age and his response had his mom in fits of laughter and amusement.

Her little one was given a questionnaire in class where he was asked about details regarding his mom's profession and preferences.

Turns out Isaiah figures his mom is near the age of 70 and even good at laundry. With each answer the responses become more and more amusing. When asked about his mom’s job, the young man revealed it to be washing the 'laundry'.

