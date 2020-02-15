close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Carrie Underwood's guesses her age and the answer will leaving you curling up in laughter

Sat, Feb 15, 2020
Carrie Underwood's guesses her age and the answer will leaving you curling up in laughter. Instagram

Carrie Underwood, American singer and songwriter is the mother to a beautiful four-year-old boy, Isaiah Fish. Recently, her son was asked to guess his mother’s age and his response had his mom in fits of laughter and amusement.

Her little one was given a questionnaire in class where he was asked about details regarding his mom's profession and preferences.

Turns out Isaiah figures his mom is near the age of 70 and even good at laundry. With each answer the responses become more and more amusing. When asked about his mom’s job, the young man revealed it to be washing the 'laundry'.

The proud mama posted her son’s questionnaire on Instagram for the world to see and fans could not contain their laughter.



