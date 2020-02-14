close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Watch: Modi's awkward handshake makes him the butt of jokes on social media

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa shakes hands with Modi. PHOTO: IANS

After the awkward bear hugs, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again the target of jokes on social media after his handshake with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on Friday. 

A clip doing the rounds on the internet features Modi shaking Sousa's hand rather fiercely for a good 14 seconds. The act induced hilarious comments from people on Twitter.

This is not the first time that the Indian prime minister has been the target of memes for the way he greets global leaders. Modi is infamous for his "bear hugs" to world leaders as well.

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have both been on the receiving end of Modi's bear hugs which, like the handshake, prompted social media users to have a laugh at the Indian prime minister's expense.


