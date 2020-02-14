Joe Jonas shares celebratory post confirming Sophie Turner’s pregnancy?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner might have just confirmed all pregnancy rumours going around according to various media reports.



Taking to Instagram, Joe uploaded a celebratory post featuring Sophie, and their fans are in a state of haze since then, as to if the picture is a confirmation to baby Jonas arriving soon.

The photo shows Sophie, dressed in a pair of jeans, a top and white snickers, in her most carefree avatar.

With her hands in the air, it looks like the Game of Thrones actress is celebrating something.

Earlier, Just Jared quoted a source as saying that the couple is expecting their first child together but are remaining tight lipped about announcing the news to the world.



Meanwhile, it was revealed by another source that the actress has been shopping for dresses that could fit her changing body during pregnancy.