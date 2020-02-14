close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi delighted on Erdogan's visit to Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi on Friday expressed   his delight on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Abbasi wrote that friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is an amazing example of the fact that "All Muslims are brotherhood".

Sharing a picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Turkish leader, Hamza  said, "High hopes from these leaders. May Allah give them sincerity, guide them and help them".

Concluding his message in Turkish language he wrote, "God bless Turkey and Pakistan".



