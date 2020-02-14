Hamza Ali Abbasi delighted on Erdogan's visit to Pakistan

Hamza Ali Abbasi on Friday expressed his delight on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Abbasi wrote that friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is an amazing example of the fact that "All Muslims are brotherhood".

Sharing a picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Turkish leader, Hamza said, "High hopes from these leaders. May Allah give them sincerity, guide them and help them".

Concluding his message in Turkish language he wrote, "God bless Turkey and Pakistan".







