Fri Feb 14, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Deepika Padukone sings ‘Apna Time Aayega’: Watch

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been enjoying their secret vacation at an undisclosed location and treating fans with glimpses of their ‘his&hers’ diaries.

However, on Friday, the Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of wifey Deepika.

In the video recorded during a day out, the Padmaavat actress could be heard singing Ranveer Singh’s hit track Apna Time Aayega from his film Gully Boy.

Deepika looked elegant in the throwback video.

Ranveer wrote, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone."

Commenting on the video, Deepika said, “Oh Noooo! #mess.”

View this post on Instagram

two’s company...‍️ #his&hers #vacation

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on


