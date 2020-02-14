close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

'Spread love everyday', Ayeza Khan's special message on Valentine's Day

Fri, Feb 14, 2020
‘Spread love everyday’, Ayeza Khan’s special message on Valentine’s Day

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, in her special message on Valentine’s Day, has urged everyone to 'spread love everyday.'

The leading actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of a rose in her hands. She captioned the picture with a heart emoji, “Spread love everyday”.

Spread love everyday ️

Earlier, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also shared the same photo on her Instagram story without any caption.

Ayeza also took to Instagram and posted sweet photos of her daughter Hoorain Taimoor, who turned a train driver for her school presentation.

Four-year-old Hoorain looked cute in the adorable photos shared by her mother.

