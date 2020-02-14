close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Sara Ali Khan’s Valentine’s Day post will leave you gushing: Check it out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020
Sara Ali Khan’s Valentine’s Day post will leave you gushing: Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has come forth wishing her fans a love-filled Valentine’s Day in an endearing Instagram post.

The 24-year-old actress took to the photo-video sharing app, uploading a bunch of adorable pictures of herself, appropriate for the Valentine’s Day theme.

Wearing a cute shirt that says ‘Now showing, Valentine’s Day’, Sara can be seen holding a red balloon in her hand in the pictures. 

“Happy Valentine’s Day. Go celebrate with your Bae. Trust me do as I say. Watch #LoveAajKal it’s out today," Sara wrote. 

Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. 

The film will see the light of day today (Friday). 

Latest News

More From Bollywood