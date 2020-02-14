Sara Ali Khan’s Valentine’s Day post will leave you gushing: Check it out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan has come forth wishing her fans a love-filled Valentine’s Day in an endearing Instagram post.
The 24-year-old actress took to the photo-video sharing app, uploading a bunch of adorable pictures of herself, appropriate for the Valentine’s Day theme.
Wearing a cute shirt that says ‘Now showing, Valentine’s Day’, Sara can be seen holding a red balloon in her hand in the pictures.
“Happy Valentine’s Day. Go celebrate with your Bae. Trust me do as I say. Watch #LoveAajKal it’s out today," Sara wrote.
Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.
The film will see the light of day today (Friday).
