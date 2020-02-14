Sara Ali Khan’s Valentine’s Day post will leave you gushing: Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has come forth wishing her fans a love-filled Valentine’s Day in an endearing Instagram post.



The 24-year-old actress took to the photo-video sharing app, uploading a bunch of adorable pictures of herself, appropriate for the Valentine’s Day theme.

Wearing a cute shirt that says ‘Now showing, Valentine’s Day’, Sara can be seen holding a red balloon in her hand in the pictures.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. Go celebrate with your Bae. Trust me do as I say. Watch #LoveAajKal it’s out today," Sara wrote.

Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

The film will see the light of day today (Friday).