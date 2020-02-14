Ayeza Khan shares sweet photos of her daughter

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared adorable photos of her daughter Hoorain Taimoor on Instagram.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared her four years' old daughter’s sweet photos.

Hoorain turned a train driver for a school presentation in the photos, according to Ayeza Khan.

Ayeza wrote, “Another beautiful blessed morning. #traindriver #schoolpresentation.”



Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor recently celebrated the fourth birthday of Hoorain and shared adorable family photos with the fans.

