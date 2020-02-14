close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Ayeza Khan shares sweet photos of her daughter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020
Ayeza Khan shares sweet photos of daughter

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared adorable photos of her daughter Hoorain Taimoor on Instagram.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared her four years' old daughter’s sweet photos.

Hoorain turned a train driver for a school presentation in the photos, according to Ayeza Khan.

Ayeza wrote, “Another beautiful blessed morning. #traindriver #schoolpresentation.”

View this post on Instagram

#traindriver #schoolpresentation

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor recently celebrated the fourth birthday of Hoorain and shared adorable family photos with the fans.

Latest News

More From Entertainment