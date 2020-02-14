Vicky Kaushal shares the existence of one of his most ‘strangest’ yet crippling fears

Vicky Kaushal recently shocked reporters when he admitted to the existence of one of his most ‘strangest’ yet crippling fears. The star stated that he has this crippling fear that one day he will wake up to find that he can no longer act or land box office hits.

Speaking to reporters from PTI, Kaushal revealed, "I have this fear, that one fine day I'll get up and I won't know how to act. I wonder what I will do. But I fear that one day I'll go on set and for no logical reason, I wouldn't know what to do after action. I've this strange, imagined fear.”

Vicky believes that stardom is one of the scariest things to get into one’s head as it can completely destroy a person’s world view and perspective.

He stated, "Stardom gets scary when it goes into your head and under your feet. When stardom gets in your head, a gap develops between your feet and the ground..."

"When you wake up in the morning with your mother scolding you, you become normal," he quipped.



"I stay with my family, have some beautiful set of friends who aren't from the industry. They're proud of my journey and for them I'm still the old Vicky Kaushal of college."

Concluding his thoughts, the star revealed what he believes to be an actor’s calling and life quest. He stated, "The quest as an actor is to keep exploring new territories, new genres. Because of the times we are living in, as an audience member, industry member, we are in this beautiful bend that we all are hungry for new content.