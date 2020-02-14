Saif Ali Khan reveals the celebrity couple he idolizes the most

Fans were left holding back laughter when Kareena Kapoor opted to showcase a return appearance by her husband Saif Ali Khan for her radio show What Women Want, for a recent episode.



During a segment in the episode, Kareena asked Saif the name of that one celebrity couple who he believes is ‘acing’ the institution of marriage. Saif revealed, “Acing marriage, who knows? You look like you’re acing marriage and you might not be.”

However, he did delve into the question further down the line, admitting, “I like Virat and Anushka. I think they look really nicely balanced together. They seem happy. Maybe it’s because my parents (cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore) had a similar balance that I kind of appreciate that. A movie star and a cricketer…different worlds.”

Kareena then asked her husband about his own personal thoughts on other people idolizing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage in this way.

Saif Ali Khan replied by stating, “I think idolizing is a dangerous thing generally. I think people should be respected for what they are known for. I think you can respect someone for being a nice actor. You can respect the idea of a relationship, perhaps, or appreciate some things but idolise is a really strong word because I don’t think people really know… I mean, we are just like normal people in a relationship.”

He further went on to add, “If you are going to idolize someone, more than movie stars, sometimes you should probably idolize the non-famous person next door who has managed to send his kids to school. A nice, balanced middle-class life is also worthy of adulation in that sense. But unfortunately, we only know celebrities or we want to give examples.”



