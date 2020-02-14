close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Kartik Aryaan reveals how he overcomes his hand injury

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020
Kartik Aryaan reveals how he overcomes his hand injury. Photo: Filmfare

Kartik Aryaan has surprised fans with his professional work ethic, despite being new to the industry. Despite a hairline injury on his hand, the actor did not fail to deliver during promotional events for Love Aaj Kal.

Fans have seen Kartik Aryaan and Sara Ali Khan leave no stone un-turned regarding promotional events for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal.

Just recently, Kartik Aryaan engaged in stunts on the set of a dance-based reality show. According to a news portal Kartik suffered, "a hairline injury in the right hand happened when he was executing a stunt on a dance-based reality show.”

Even with such an injury, his spirits were as lively as ever as he did not miss out on opportunities to promote the movie and give numerous interviews.

During a conversation with the Times of India, Kartik said “Injury has not dampened my spirit and that I will continue to promote the film as rigorously as before.”

The most awaited film of loved couple released in cinema houses on the special occasion of Valentine’s day.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya for Dostana 2, while, also will be seen appearing with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.


