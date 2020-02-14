close
Thu Feb 13, 2020
Sci-Tech

AFP
February 14, 2020

Huawei given 45-day reprieve to operate in US

Sci-Tech

AFP
Fri, Feb 14, 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday granted Huawei another 45 days to sell to American companies while they search for alternatives to the Chinese telecommunications giant that Washington views as a security threat.

The extension will "allow existing telecommunication providers -- particularly those in rural US communities -- the ability to continue to temporarily and securely operate existing networks," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The decision to provide yet another extension came hours after Washington hit the company with criminal charges alleging a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.

