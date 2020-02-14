Priyanka Chopra reminisces beautiful moment when she became Miss World

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thursday shared an adorable throwback photo of her dreamy moment when she became Miss World.

Priyanka, who is known as the global star, took to Instagram to reminisce an unforgettable event of her life when she was crowned Miss World in the year 2000.

The actress has achieved many successes with her unmatched efforts, but she has been a total diva ever since she stepped foot into the world of modeling and entertainment.

Posting a photo of herself on social media, the actress wrote a heartfelt note: "#TBT Miss World at 18 years old... feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains strong and is at the core of everything I do & I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."









