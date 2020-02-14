close
Thu Feb 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Priyanka Chopra reminisces beautiful moment when she became Miss World

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thursday shared  an adorable throwback photo of her  dreamy moment when she became Miss World.

Priyanka,  who is known as the global star,  took to Instagram to reminisce an unforgettable  event of her life  when she was crowned Miss World in the year 2000. 

The actress has achieved many successes with her  unmatched efforts, but she has  been a total diva ever since she stepped foot into the world of modeling and entertainment. 

Posting a photo of herself on social media, the actress wrote a heartfelt note: "#TBT Miss World at 18 years old... feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains strong and is at the core of everything I do & I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."



Latest News

More From Entertainment