Javed Akhtar calls Narendra Modi 'a fascist'

Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'fascist' in an interview to Al Jazeera.
During the interview where he was joined by Bollywood Director Mahesh Bhatt, he was asked whether he thinks Modi is fascist.
"Of course, he is. I mean, fascists don't have horns on their heads. Fascist is a thinking. And thinking that 'we are better than others and whatever problems we have, it is because of these people'... the moment you hate people in wholesale, you're a fascist," he answered.
When Mahesh Bhatt was asked whether he thinks India was Islamophobic, he said :"Well, I think Islamophobia, the winds of Islamophobia blew through the world after 9/11 and I think the phobia here is manufactured, because I don't think the average Indian is so frightened of a Muslim."
The director went onto say that to hate the Muslim is the lifeline of the BJP. "Let's not mince our words," said he.
