Thu Feb 13, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 13, 2020

Javed Akhtar calls Narendra Modi 'a fascist'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 13, 2020

Indian  poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a   'fascist' in an interview to Al Jazeera.

 During the interview where he was joined by Bollywood Director Mahesh Bhatt, he was asked whether he thinks Modi is fascist.

 "Of course, he is. I mean, fascists don't have horns on their heads. Fascist is a thinking. And thinking that 'we are better than others and whatever problems we have, it is because of these people'... the moment you hate people in wholesale, you're a fascist," he answered.

When Mahesh Bhatt was asked whether he thinks   India was Islamophobic, he said :"Well, I think Islamophobia, the winds of Islamophobia blew through the world after 9/11 and I think the phobia here is manufactured, because I don't think the average Indian is so frightened of a Muslim."

The director went onto say that  to hate the Muslim is the lifeline of the BJP. "Let's not mince our words," said he.


