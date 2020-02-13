Angelina Jolie's 'Bride of Frankenstein': Here's all you want to know





Multiple reports published in entertainment portals recently revealed that Bride of Frankenstein, as a part of Universal Pictures' Dark Universe, casting Angelina Jolie could still happen despite widespread belief that it's dead.

A report in Variety stated that producer Amy Pascal has been exploring a way to bring the film to the big screen.

As part of her efforts to produce the movie, Pascal had shifted her production deal from Sony Pictures to Universal, according to the report.

The producer is also reported to have approached other creatives about it.

The project was reportedly abandoned after the failure of Tom Cruise starrer The Mummy .

Citing an unnamed source affiliated with Universal Pictures, Variety reported that nothing is official about Bride of Frankenstein .

There are also conflicting reports about whether Angelina Jolie would become part of the movie if it happens.

According to insiders, Jolie has remained committed to Bride of Frankenstein so long because the project makes sense and she believes in the creative team.



