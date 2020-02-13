close
Thu Feb 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2020

Angelina Jolie's 'Bride of Frankenstein': Here's all you want to know

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 13, 2020


Multiple reports published  in entertainment portals recently   revealed that  Bride of Frankenstein, as a  part of   Universal Pictures'  Dark  Universe,  casting  Angelina Jolie could still happen despite widespread belief that it's dead.

 A report in Variety stated that  producer Amy Pascal has been exploring a way to bring the film to the big screen. 

As part of her efforts to produce the movie,  Pascal had shifted  her production deal from Sony Pictures to Universal, according to the report.

 The producer  is also reported to have approached other creatives about it.

The project was reportedly abandoned after  the failure of  Tom Cruise starrer  The Mummy .

 Citing an unnamed source affiliated with Universal Pictures,  Variety reported that  nothing is official about  Bride of Frankenstein .

There are also conflicting reports about whether Angelina Jolie would become part of the movie if it happens.

According to insiders, Jolie has remained committed to Bride of Frankenstein so long because the project makes sense and she believes in the creative team. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment