Thu Feb 13, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 13, 2020

Sara Ali Khan leaves fans excited with latest Insta post ahead of 'Love Aaj Kal' release

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is as excited  ahead of "Love Aaj Kal" release  as her fans.

The film staring Saif Ali Khan's daughter opposite  her rumored beau Kartik Aryan hits  cinema on  Valentines Day, Friday 14, Feb 2020.

A day before the film hits the  theaters across India and elsewhere, Sara  took to Instagram to share  a video clip of her.

The slow motion video  shows the actress wearing a beautiful lehnga  with a   an "Love Aaj Kal" song playing in the background.

"Na chahiye kuch aap logo ke pyaar se zyada, lekin usse bhi kam nahi," she captioned her Insta post.



