Sara Ali Khan leaves fans excited with latest Insta post ahead of 'Love Aaj Kal' release

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is as excited ahead of "Love Aaj Kal" release as her fans.

The film staring Saif Ali Khan's daughter opposite her rumored beau Kartik Aryan hits cinema on Valentines Day, Friday 14, Feb 2020.

A day before the film hits the theaters across India and elsewhere, Sara took to Instagram to share a video clip of her.

The slow motion video shows the actress wearing a beautiful lehnga with a an "Love Aaj Kal" song playing in the background.

"Na chahiye kuch aap logo ke pyaar se zyada, lekin usse bhi kam nahi," she captioned her Insta post.









