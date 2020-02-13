Jameela Jamil hammers troll who accused her of suffering from Munchausen syndrome

British actor Jameela Jamil is known far and wide as one of the most vocal celebrities around the world about mental health and social issues.

The 33-year-old recently clapped back at a troll who accused her of being diagnosed with a mental disorder called Munchausen that leads people to believe they are unwell, even when they are not.

The harsh critic had made the comments in reference to her ‘contrasting’ versions of events of a car crash as well as breast cancer.

"First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens?", she said on Twitter and further added: “By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her 'research' that my car accident injury stories are 'different' because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it."

Furthermore, she cleared the air around certain questions that had been getting hurled her way.

"Not afraid of you or your dumb internet conspiracy theories. Keep them coming. You just add to my relevance. I’m gonna keep helping people with eating disorders, and changing laws and global policies to protect kids and their mental health and there’s NOTHING you can do about it."



