Kartik Aaryan says he loves the attention after Alaya F reveals she has a crush on him

Kartik Aaryan has been stealing the hearts of B-Town ladies ever since he stepped into the industry. Being the newest heartthrob, the Luka Chuppi actor manages to not only make fans gush over him but also leaves Bollywood's leading ladies with bated breath.

Latest to join the list of his admirers alongside Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, is newbie Alaya F who said that she too is completely charmed by the actor's charisma.

Kartik Aaryan opened up about being such a 'ladies man' during an interview with E-Times as he stated: "I like the attention I feel happy about myself. I might be doing something right. And don't feel bad about someone appreciating you for the compliment."

"Oh, so yeah I mean I’m really happy that this kind of compliments or appreciation is coming my way. I really don't know if I get embarrassed. So I just smile or I just don't say anything good. But it feels nice," he added.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma as the leads. The film is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020.