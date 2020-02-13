Rajkummar Rao expresses love to Patralekha the 'old-fashioned' way

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are one of Bollywood's most sought-after couples as they keep fans captivated with their love.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Queen actor penned down a sentimental letter for his ladylove Patralekha leaving fans in awe over expressing his love the old-fashioned way.

The 35-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a snap of the hand-written letter to his girlfriend Patralekhaa. The picture was labelled as “Happy Valentine’s Day @patralekhaa #greatertogether”

Rajkummar started off the letter saying: “It’s the month of love and I’ve been thinking. Pondering, in fact, about love and the words and the gestures we choose to express it. Despite having done my share of conventional romantic roles, today I find myself questioning many of love’’s accepted expressions, gestures, the way it is meant to make you feel versus how it actually turns out. Now you may say really but love makes world go round.”

“Well, yes it does but it’s also been abused and misunderstood so much and therein lies the concern. Allow me to explain. How often have we used the expressions “madly in love” and “blinded by love” to express feelings of love. Ever paused and though what they convey? Does love just override logic? That’s not really true right we do not lose all good sense and reason when we embark on a journey, that if anything, should be liberating and uplifting,” he went on.

Giving voice to the love he has for Patralekhaa, Rajkumaar said: “Surely the love I found in you made me more, made me believe that we are one formidable force when together.”

“I know we have anything but settled down, we have in fact risen up and accomplished more than what we could have individually I think. I know that we have built a greater us.”

He concluded the heartwarming note saying: "I could go on, but I'll conclude by saying this. A couple of years together and we’ve had our share of ups and downs. But one thing has been constant through it all. Us. Without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures, I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always."

Patralekhaa also shared the letter on her Instagram saying: “Thank you for this, Rk. Happy Valentine’s Day.” Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor also dropped the heart emojis on Rajkummar's post.



