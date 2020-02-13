Sara Ali Khan snaps at Kartik Aaryan in the most savage of ways

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been busy with a large number of promotional events for their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal.



Recently, a video was released which showed Sara and Kartik at a university campus promoting their film amidst a large crowd.

When their bus was brought in, Kartik could be heard telling Sara his plans of jumping on top of the bus’ roof. The issue was that Kartik had injured his hand during a recent reality dance show. Hence it prompted Sara to try and dissuade him from performing the stunt.

In the commotion of roaring fans, Kartik could be heard saying, “Arey promotions ke liye aaye hain (We’ve come to promote the film.)”

Sara visibly snapped at Kartik’s statement, revealing, “you do it if you want to,” and turns away, in a huff.