Pooja Bedi gets into internet squabble with netizens over nepotism debate

Pooja Bedi put down all trolls regarding the nepotism debate rife in Bollywood saying all those condemning star kids are being jealous.



The veteran actor had turned to her Twitter to advocate the anti-reservation statement made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The comment soon started a debate on social media as people called out Pooja for condemning reservation when her own daughter, Alaya F got her big breakthrough only because of her family links.

The 49-year-old actor’s statement did not go down well for some Twitter users who called her privileged enough to make these kind of statements.

One user called out Pooja by referring to her daughter’s debut in the industry saying, “Judgements happen both side. Non filmi new comers face different set of prejudice & filmi kids face different. Calling it jealousy is a myopic view. Outsiders parents r not whinning about unfair treatment towards the kids, they accept it as part of game, so should filmi parents."

Another user wrote, "Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role?"

The Jo Jeeta Wohe Sikandar star then came forth with a statement slamming the trolls about nepotism. She wrote on her Twitter account, “Nepotism nepotism nepotism!! the ‘run to’ word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. cheers!”

In response of another tweet, Pooja further stated: “If you're damning someone for being born into a family.. then its resentment and jealousy. U need to see their hard work and its results. If someone has performed fabulously & their years of hard work show they deserve their space on the screen why should their birth irk someone?”

Earlier Pooja Bedi’s daughter was also accused of getting space on silver screens owing to her family background to which the Jawaani Jaaneman actor had replied: “Maximum my mother and grandfather would do is get me meetings with makers to show them my work, my portfolio, my acting reel. They would say ‘you have great potential, very good’, but that was about it, I never heard from them again. That was more to meet people in the industry. But getting my film and everything was through my agency.”