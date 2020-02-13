Varun Dhawan quashes rumours of him marrying Natasha Dalal soon

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had been grabbing headlines over their speculated marriage plans.

However, there seems to be no truth to the circulating buzz as the actor dismissed the hearsay rife in B-Town about him going to her house to ask for her hand in marriage.

Turning to Twitter, the Student of the Year actor quashed the buzz saying: “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party.”

He went on to further say: “wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”

Earlier reports had been spreading all around after Varun along with his family members had visited Natasha’s residence, which led many to believe that wedding bells may finally be ringing for the two.

On the work front, the actor after the release of his film Street Dancer 3D will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in his father David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No 1.