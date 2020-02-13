Prince Harry’s ‘deep wounds’ after mother Diana’s death, never healed

Prince Harry has been a hot topic of discourse around the globe as he has continuously been taking the road less taken with his wife Meghan Markle in terms of royal family decisions.

Experts are now arguing that the Duke of Sussex’s ‘nonconformist’ nature may be stemming from the loss he felt after the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles, in an interview with The New York Times said that Harry seems to be deeply affected after parting with his mother.

“I think the deep wounds of his mother’s death have never healed. And his sense of his role as the second son, the fact that he loved his military career but then left and didn’t have that sense of purpose,” she said during the interview.

“All of that came together to make him a very unhappy man,” she added.

This comes following the Sussex pair’s first public appearance after splitting with the British royal family.

The two had been in Miami last week at a JP Morgan event where Harry opened up about his own mental health as well as an insider quoted him as saying, “he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.”