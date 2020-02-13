Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday bash had no signs of Brad Pitt anywhere

Hollywood’s former power couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had last year sent the world in a frenzy after the latter arrived at the former’s birthday party in a discreet manner, fueling conjecture.

Ever since then, an expansive mission of getting the two back together seems to have sparked. However, perhaps in an attempt to avoid further escalation of the hype, the Ad Astra actor decided to give this year’s birthday bash of his past paramour a miss.

As the Friends actor turned 51 on Tuesday, her pals from the iconic 90s sitcom and other industry insiders all came together to celebrate the star at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

The star was joined by Courtney Cox, Jennifer Meyer, Kevin Nealon, Chace Crawford, Elisabeth Moss and many others.



The birthday girl kept her look for the special day minimal with an all-black outfit, gold watch, diamond ring and necklaces.

Read more: Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Reese Witherspoon send love to Jennifer Aniston as she turns 51



Earlier, a plethora of big names in Hollywood had all taken to her Instagram post to send her love on her birthday. These included Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey, Maria Sharapova, Lisa Kudrow, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow Hailey Baldwin and many others.