Kartik Aaryan candidly reveals work pressures and expectations

Kartik Aaryan is one of Bollywood's most bankable actors. His charm, humbleness and drive to achieve has earned him a place as a fan favourite.

Kartik candidly revealed his future career plans and revealed what he plans to accomplish during his run within the industry. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, he was quoted saying, “I want to give a new, exciting experience to the audience with each film. If you see Love Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, they’re all totally different from each other. Like a pure romantic film, I also wanted to do a big actioner.”

“So, when Om (Raut) narrated me a story, I could see myself in that world. I’m very excited to begin prep for his film. That would require intense prep, so I shall start training for it, soon,” he added.

During the course of the interview, Kartik was asked about his experiences working with big filmmakers. He revealed, "I’m grateful to the filmmakers for giving me the opportunity to be part of their dream, their world. It’s the best time to be in the Hindi film industry. Filmmakers are ready to experiment, trying to push the envelope and creating something new.”

“As a result, great scripts are being written. For instance, I saw Tanhaji (earlier this year) and was blown away by the visuals that (director) Om Raut has created. I’m glad that he thought of me for his next film.”

With big names supporting his work, Kartik was also asked about pressures and if he ever felt stressed to live up to certain standards, the star admitted by saying, “I’d be lying if I say there’s no pressure. Being actors, we know that a Friday is very crucial for everyone attached to a film. But, I guess everyone would agree that it’s a feeling any actor would like to go through. I know there are certain expectations from me and from my film, and we’ve to live up to it. “